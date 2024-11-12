Workers of 4 RMG factories in Gazipur stage protests over different demands

Thousands of workers of MM Knitwear Ltd and Mamun Knitwear Ltd halted work around 9am to protest over payment of overdue wages and reinstatement of terminated employees. Photo: TBS

Workers of four separate factories in Gazipur's Konabari area started demonstrating this morning (12 November) to press for different demands, including payment of overdue wages and reinstatement of terminated employees.

According to police and locals, thousands of workers of MM Knitwear Ltd and Mamun Knitwear Ltd halted work around 9am, demanding the rehiring of recently terminated workers.

Even after factory authorities declared a general holiday, the workers continued their protest by staging a sit-in within the factory premises.

The latest spell of demonstration follows an earlier protest that took place on 3 November, during which workers of both factories stopped working to demand improved conditions. While authorities agreed to several of their demands, workers raised additional demands that were not immediately accepted.

Citing safety concerns, the factories subsequently shut down operations indefinitely on 4 November, in accordance with the Labor Act 2006.

Once the situation stabilised, both factories reopened on 9 November. However, in response to the disruptions, MM Knitwear Ltd terminated 68 workers while Mamun Knitwear Ltd dismissed 45, citing disciplinary issues.

This led to further unrest, with workers refusing to resume normal operations today unless their sacked colleagues were reinstated.

One of the protesting workers, requesting anonymity, said, "The owners previously assured us that no workers would be terminated. Yet, so many were laid off. We are protesting against this decision by stopping work."

MM Knitwear Ltd's administrative officer Md Monowar Hossain reported that terminated workers had been paid their dues in line with the labour law.

"Even after that, some workers refused to return to work and are staging a sit-in within the factory," he said, adding that "shutting down the factory may be the only option if the situation does not improve."

Confirming the development, Gazipur Industrial Police-2 Superintendent Md Sarwar Alam said the authorities are engaged in discussions with the workers, attempting to resolve the issue and encourage them to return to work.

Meanwhile, in Gazipur's Jarun area, employees at Swadhin Garments have been protesting for three consecutive days over one month's unpaid wages, gathering outside the factory's main entrance.

In Konabari's Baimail area, Quasem Lamps Ltd workers started abstaining from work and are also staging protests pushing a 10-point charter of demands, including attendance bonuses, tiffin allowances, and night shift pay.

Police official Sarwar also said that due to various reasons, a total of 14 factories in Gazipur remained closed as of today.