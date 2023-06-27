Workers of 346 factories yet to get Eid bonuses

About 346 factories located in seven industrial areas, including Ashulia, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet are yet to pay Eid bonuses to their workers until Tuesday, according to the Industrial Police.

Of those, 103 factories have not even cleared the wages for the month of May, violating the Labour Act which stipulates that wages need to be cleared within the first seven working days of the next month.

Among the total, 3,061 factories paid May wages and 2,818 paid Eid bonuses till Tuesday noon. Besides, 1684 factories paid the salary of June's first 15 days.

Factory owners said depleted earnings have resulted in this situation, but assured that the dues would be paid by 28 June. Despite this, to avoid traffic congestion, many factories are set to close on 27 June.

Bangladesh National Garments Employees League (BNGWEL) President Sirajul Islam Rony said this year, many mid-size factory workers faced harassment during payment of salaries and Eid bonuses.

He also mentioned that about 98% of export-oriented factories have cleared these payments.

Those are non-compliment and exporting without the BGMEA and BKMEA membership. Most of them have not paid full salary in May and many factories are paid a lump sum amount as an Eid bonus, he added.

Meanwhile, the BGMEA claimed that nearly 99.95% of its members paid the wages for May and above 99.03% paid the festival bonus till 27 June. The apex body is also working to clear the rest of the dues by 28 June.

To ensure wages are cleared, the Bangladesh Bank declared that branches of scheduled banks in the readymade garments industrial areas will remain open on 27 and 28 June.

Among the major sectors, 2,237 apparel factories have paid their workers' salaries for May. Of these, 1,566 factories are members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and 671 factories are members of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), according to the Industrial Police.

The data also mentioned that 58 BGMEA members' factories and 28 BKMEA members' factories have yet to pay wages for May, and 212 BGMEA members' factories and 53 BKMEA members' factories have yet to pay Eid bonuses to their workers until Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has 359 factories in operation, where 15 factories did not pay May wages and 45 factories have bonuses due. From the total 392 Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) factories, 2 are yet to pay May wages and 12 did not pay the bonus.

Meanwhile, all 90 Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) member factories paid May wages despite their dwindling export performance, though 24 factories are yet to pay bonuses.

BGMEA top officials also mentioned that their 12 member factories are already facing a severe crisis, and their workers postponed production, and the association is working to solve the issue.

Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the BGMEA, said, "Despite many challenges, garment factory owners have tried to pay their workers on time. Only 21 of their member factories are yet to pay Eid bonuses and one factory has not paid May salaries.

"We are working with those factories to arrange the payment. We believe they will be able to clear all dues within 28 June," he added.

He mentioned that exporters are running factories with low export orders due to the global economic crisis, which is affecting their earnings. On the other hand, most buyers are now making deferred payments to all exporters, which is also a major case of manufacturers' severe financial crisis.

Shahidullah Azim factory owners are trying to manage fund borrowing from banks or through personal connections to meet the crisis and maintain their reputation.

On 6 June, State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian called upon RMG factory owners to pay workers their wages for the first 15 days of June and festival allowances before the Eid holidays.