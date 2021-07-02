Walt Disney reinstates Bangladesh as sourcing country after 8 years

The Walt Disney Company, which stopped it's sourcing from Bangladesh in 2013 amid the fire and building collapse disasters, has announced to reinstate Bangladesh as a permitted sourcing country list with ILS (International Labor Standard) audits.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan welcomed the Walt Disney for its timely move, says a BGMEA press release.

He said its recognition to the all-out progresses and transformation in the industry, particularly in the area of workplace safety, social standards and environmental sustainability.

It said factories participating in the ILO's Better Work Bangladesh program will be entitled to become a vendor, while they need to participate in the Nirapon or RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) along with specific remediation fulfilment criteria.

Over the past years, the industry has made unprecedented efforts and investment to ensure safety covering fire, electrical and structural integrity, a robust follow up of factory remediation, to create a culture of safety while promoting wellbeing of the workers.

The entire safety transformation program was supported and facilitated by the Government of Bangladesh, ILO, international brands, manufacturers and the global unions in a transparent manner.

The Hong Kong based supply chain compliance solutions provider "QIMA" ranked Bangladesh as the 2nd highest Ethical Manufacturing country in its recent report "QIMA Q1 2021 Barometer". The rating included performance against parameters like hygiene, health and safety, child and young labor, labor practices including forced labour, worker representation, disciplinary practices and discrimination, working hours and wages, and waste management.

The study was conducted at a time when Covid disrupted the global fashion industry and supply chain, and maintaining such level of compliance testifies our resilience and commitment.

In addition, the progresses made in the areas of cleaner and greener manufacturing testifies the industry's commitment and actions toward building sustainable supply chain. The country being the home of world's most LEED green factories, having 144 LEED green factories certified by USGBC, of which 41 are platinum, earns the confidence of the global brands and consumers through its tireless efforts in past decade.

BGMEA, as the only association in the world, is honored with the "2021 USGBC Leadership Award" for its exemplary leadership in promoting environmental sustainability and green industrialization in the RMG industry.

It said, "While we commit ourselves to maintain the social and safety standards, we have aligned with global pledges like reducing GHG emission by 30% till 2030."

Through these actions and transformation, Bangladesh has well positioned itself as the preferred sourcing partner for conscious brand like Disney, which is committed to fostering safe, inclusive and respectful workplaces in its manufacturing facilities worldwide.

