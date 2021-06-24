UNDP, BGMEA to continue collaboration in SDGs reporting in RMG sector

RMG

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:42 pm

Related News

UNDP, BGMEA to continue collaboration in SDGs reporting in RMG sector

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:42 pm
UNDP, BGMEA to continue collaboration in SDGs reporting in RMG sector

 BGMEA and UNDP have agreed to continue collaboration in the area of SDGs reporting by garment factories to assess the private sector's impact on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievements.

The development came after a delegation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) headed by Assistant Resident Representative Khurshid Alam, met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office today, reads a press release

Earlier, UNDP and BGMEA in association with Principal Coordinator, SDG Affairs, Prime Minister's Office and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) launched a report on Bangladesh National Priority Indicators and Sustainable Development Goals. 

The report highlights the sustainability initiatives of 47 BGMEA member factories which conducted sustainability self-reporting translating their impact into the language of NPIs and SDGs. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his keen interest to continue the collaboration in terms of SDGs reporting in the RMG sector and scale up the initiative. They also had discussion on developing a strategy for disaster resilient supply chain under National Resilience Program (NRP). 

NRP is a partnership between Bangladesh government, UNDP, UN Women and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) that will provide strategic support to develop national capacity to keep pace with the changing nature of disasters. 

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present at the meeting. The UNDP delegation also included Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Head, Programme Management and Partnership Support; Arif Abdullah Khan, Programme Specialist - Disaster and Resilience; Linda Germanis, Private Sector Engagement Specialist.

Economy

UNDP / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 