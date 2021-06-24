UNDP, BGMEA to continue collaboration in SDGs reporting in RMG sector

BGMEA and UNDP have agreed to continue collaboration in the area of SDGs reporting by garment factories to assess the private sector's impact on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievements.

The development came after a delegation of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) headed by Assistant Resident Representative Khurshid Alam, met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office today.

Earlier, UNDP and BGMEA in association with Principal Coordinator, SDG Affairs, Prime Minister's Office and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) launched a report on Bangladesh National Priority Indicators and Sustainable Development Goals.

The report highlights the sustainability initiatives of 47 BGMEA member factories which conducted sustainability self-reporting translating their impact into the language of NPIs and SDGs.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed his keen interest to continue the collaboration in terms of SDGs reporting in the RMG sector and scale up the initiative. They also had discussion on developing a strategy for disaster resilient supply chain under National Resilience Program (NRP).

NRP is a partnership between Bangladesh government, UNDP, UN Women and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) that will provide strategic support to develop national capacity to keep pace with the changing nature of disasters.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Abdullah Hil Rakib were also present at the meeting. The UNDP delegation also included Sarder M Asaduzzaman, Head, Programme Management and Partnership Support; Arif Abdullah Khan, Programme Specialist - Disaster and Resilience; Linda Germanis, Private Sector Engagement Specialist.