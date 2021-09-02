UK brands yet to vouchsafe RMG workers safety in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination of the RMG workers is the only reliable way to keep the continuous uninterrupted operation of the factories. Photo: TBS

Almost 80 UK brands are yet to sign up to a new deal implied to protect garment workers in Bangladesh, even after seven years of Rana Plaza tragedy.

The RMG sector in Bangladesh has to pay for the consequences of the tragic Rana Plaza incident.

Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Asos, H&M, Zara's owner Inditex and New Look have backed the legally binding deal, UK based brands like Primark, Next and JD Sports are among the top UK brands.

In the year 2013, the whole world had witnessed terror with the sudden collapse of Rana Plaza, killing more than 1100 people. Over 38,000 inspections have been carried out since 2013, and almost 200 factories have lost their contracts owing to disappointing safety standards.

The original agreement, the accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh,expired on this Tuesday. Under this agreement, brands and factories faced legal action if their health and safety standards were found lacking or if they did not address problems in an agreed time period.The new deal has been signed up by some brands of UK in last 48 hours.

The new agreement, the international accord for health and safety in the garment and textile industry is managed by the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), is valid until October 2023. Further brands are expected to sign up over the coming weeks and months.

Christy Hoffman, general secretary of UNI Global Union was delighted to share the news with The Guardian.

He believes that signing the international accord, brands and retailers shore up their commitment to factory safety in Bangladesh and also agree to establishing badly needed enforceable and transparent health and safety programmes in at least one other garment-producing country.