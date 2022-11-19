Two new RMG factories under BGMEA now green certified

RMG

UNB
19 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Two new RMG factories under BGMEA now green certified

UNB
19 November, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 03:32 pm
Two new RMG factories under BGMEA now green certified

Two new readymade garment (RMG) factories, operating under Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (BGMEA), have received LEED certification (certificate for green factories) from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

The green-certified factories are Barnali Collections Limited from Narayanganj, with 64 points out of 110, and Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (Beximco) from Gazipur, with 85 points out of 110.

The information was made public on Saturday by Md Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA.

"With two new factories getting LEED certification, the total number of green factories in the country now stands at 178. This achievement will help us in developing our brand image to the international buyers," said Rubel, adding that 13 factories out of a total of 58 have already achieved platinum certifications this year.

Rubel added that green factories increase the confidence of the buyers to procure more RMG products from Bangladesh.

"At a time when our orders have decreased by 20-30% due to the ongoing global economic slowdown, the fact that we've been considered once again for the safest factories will boost our business. Besides, green factories consume less energy than the traditional factories, which is a must as the country struggles with energy supply to factories," added Rubel.

Rubel further said the LEED certification will help the country's RMG producers to compete in the global market and get the best prices.

Economy / Top News

BGMEA / LEED certification / green factory / Green Factory Award / Barnali Collections Limited / Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited / Beximco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

5h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

3h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

2h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

17m | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

1h | Videos
Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

22h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday