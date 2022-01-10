Two more RMG factories get recognised as green

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 09:58 pm

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised two more readymade garment factories of Bangladesh as green, raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 155.

The latest, Sharmin Apparels and Sharmin Fashions Limited were rated with platinum while AM Design Limited received a gold rating.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Monday informed journalists about the achievement. The factories received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates from the USGBC on 12 December last year (2021), it said.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 46 are platinum rated, 95 gold rated, 10 silver, and 4 have no rating. Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

Out of the top 10 USGBC LEED certified factories, 7 are in Bangladesh.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001. In the recently concluded year, 24 RMG factories were recognised as green.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

