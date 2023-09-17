Two more RMG factories get LEED Gold certification

Two more RMG factories get LEED Gold certification

Two more garment factories in Bangladesh have earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), raising the total number of green factories in the country to 202.

According to the BGMEA, Universal Menswear Ltd, an Adamjee EPZ based Bangladesh-UK company, and Pacific Blue (Jeans Wear) Ltd in Savar, a concern of Al Muslim Group, secured gold ratings.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 73 are platinum rated, 115 gold rated, 10 silver, and four without any rating, according to the BGMEA.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "In 2022, we had the highest number of factories with LEED certified in a single year. With 30 factories receiving LEED certification that year, 15 were Platinum and 15 Gold. Fast forward to August 2023, another 20 factories have earned the coveted recognition in eight months, with 13 achieving the esteemed Platinum rating and seven attaining the Gold rating".

He added that 500 more factories are in the pipeline to get the certification.

