Two more factories get recognised as green

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised two more factories of Bangladesh as green, raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 157.

The latest, 4A Yarn Dyeing Limited in Kaichabari, Banchabarri, Baipail of Savar, was rated platinum, while Riviera Composite Industries Limited, Sharifpur, Malkar Bari, received a gold rating.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Tuesday informed journalists about the achievement, saying the factories received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates from the USGBC on 18 January and 21 January respectively.

Bangladesh is the global leader in green factories having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 47 are platinum rated, 96 gold rated, 10 silver, and 4 have no rating. Dozens more units are in the process of achieving the LEED certification.

Out of the top 10 USGBC LEED certified factories, seven are in Bangladesh.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001. In the recently concluded year, 24 RMG factories were recognised as green.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.