Two garment factories of Pride Group closed amid worker unrest

RMG

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

Two garment factories of Pride Group closed amid worker unrest

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:14 pm
Garment workers in Savar staged a demonstration demanding arrears which resulted in a clash with the police this morning (12 August). Photo: TBS
Garment workers in Savar staged a demonstration demanding arrears which resulted in a clash with the police this morning (12 August). Photo: TBS

The authorities of Pride Group have announced the closure of two garment factories in Savar until August 31st in the face of workers' protest over outstanding arrears.

The factories – HR Textile Mills Limited and Fashion Knit Garments Limited – were declared closed starting from 12 August, according to a notice signed by Monirul Islam, Assistant General Manager (Administration) of HR Textile Mills Limited.

The closure of the two factories has been attributed to various ongoing issues and recent disruptions beyond the control of the factory owner, as explained in the notice.

The notice also mentioned that all outstanding wages for the workers for July will be paid before the factory reopens.

Workers of HR Textiles claimed that the mid-level staff's wages have been outstanding for several months, leading the mid-level employees to demand their arrears for quite some time.

Last Thursday, after the workers went on strike demanding unpaid wages, the company authorities paid them a month's arrears on Friday and announced the factory's closure starting next Saturday (August 12th).

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin mentioned that every garment factory is facing financial challenges due to the global markets not being in good shape. The Pride Group is also encountering such challenges, which has led them to make such decisions, he added.

Regarding the factory closure, Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation President Rafiqul Islam Sujan told The Business Standard that the notice given by the factory authorities today is completely illegal, as they cannot close the factory without paying dues to the workers.

"The workers of the factories have not yet received their dues for the month of July. We demand the immediate reopening of the factory and payment of dues to the workers," he added.

Economy / Top News

Pride Group / Bangladesh garments

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

12h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

12h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free