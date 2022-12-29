Two companies of Pacific Jeans get best taxpayer award in RMG category

Two companies of Chattogram's Pacific Jeans Group received the best taxpayer award in the ready-made garment (RMG) category.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) awarded Universal Jeans Limited and Pacific Jeans Limited awarded

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim handed over the honorary crest to Pacific Jeans Group Managing Director Syed Mohammed Tanvir at an event held at Officers Club Auditorium on Bailey Road in the capital on Wednesday (28 December).

NBR honors the best taxpayers in various categories every year.

A total of 141 individuals and organisations were honored for the fiscal year 2021-22.

This year, 7 companies were selected as the best taxpayers in the RMG category. Among them, two companies of Chattogram's Pacific Jeans Group were selected as the best taxpayers.