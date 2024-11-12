TNZ Group to pay pending arrears to factory workers by end of November

Workers from TNZ Apparels Limited blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. This photo was captured on Monday, 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS

The TNZ Apparels Limited Group has decided to clear the outstanding salaries of the workers of their factories by the end of November.

Factory officials of the group held a meeting yesterday at the Department of Labour in Dhaka with parties concerned for settling the ongoing labour grievances.



Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman presided over the meeting, also attended by Acting chairman of TNZ Group Hedaytul Haque, BGMEA officials, among others.

A total of 31 workers of the factory were present along with representatives.

They reached some resolutions, including clearing September salaries of the workers by 17 November, and October's by 30 November.

The factories of the group will be opened by the authorities very soon.

As soon as an agreement is signed, the workers would have to withdraw the ongoing blockade in the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, as decided in the meeting.

Yesterday, workers of TNZ Apparels Limited Group again blocked off the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Maleker bari area of Gazipur, just an hour after they had called off their protest, demanding unpaid wages for two months, that started 53 hours ago.

The blockade – which started on Saturday morning (9 November) – had caused severe traffic disruptions in a 20-kilometre stretch on both sides of the highway over the past two days.