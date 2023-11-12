Textile Xperts holds career summit at City University

Textile Xperts, a national-level group of the country's textile and apparel professionals, organised "RMG and Textile Career Summit 2023" on 10 November to attract young talents.

More than 500 textile engineering students, professionals and corporate leaders representing 87 institutions and corporate offices across the country joined the day-long programme at City University in Savar.

Inaugurating the event, Brig Gen (Rtd) Prof Md Lutfor Rahman, vice chancellor of City University, said, "Skill development programmes are highly necessary for professionals and especially university students."

He added that the career summit would help explore textile brains.

At the summit, training sessions on five different topics were conducted for the youth's skills development and to provide them with details about the RMG and the textile sector, alongside a networking opportunity with the corporate leaders. ​​​​​​

Imam Mehedi Hasan conducted the training on merchandising and supply chain management, while Engr Merajul Hasan Mobin conducted the training on career opportunity in industrial engineering and Ahamed Sorowar conducted the training on corporate behaviours and soft skills.

Rehan Asif and Mizanur Rahman conducted the training on a masterclass of interview hacks and professional resume writing training respectively.

Panel discussions on wet process, apparel manufacturing, fabric engineering and yarn engineering, marketing career opportunity were conducted by industry experts, including event convener Ahamed Sorowar, Muhammad Wahidul Alam, Shohag Sen, Md Shawkat Hossain Sohel.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.