Textile Technology Business Center inaugurated at BGMEA complex

The Textile Technology Business Center (TTBC), a one-stop resource centre and knowledge hub for the textile industry, was inaugurated on Sunday at Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association complex in Dhaka.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen, Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Winne Estrup Petersen, and IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Martin Holtmann inaugurated TTBC at the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (Ceosh).

TTBC aims to become the country's leading knowledge hub for the textile industry by offering a dedicated platform for knowledge exchange, access to specialised information on resource efficiency, and business-to-business linkages with local and international technology suppliers for the textile industry.

In his speech, Faruque Hassan said that Bangladesh is strongly focusing on moving beyond basic items with high-value products while placing utmost importance on sustainability and innovation to maintain sustainable growth of the RMG industry.

Since sustainability can help the industry going forward, the Textile Technology Business Center will play a crucial role in this transformation, he added.

Anne van Leeuwen lauded the resilience of the RMG industry and stressed the importance of innovative endeavours such as the TTBC which will contribute to making the industry competitive and sustainable in the post-LDC era.

Winne Estrup Petersen said that sustainability must be in the DNA of any successful business and highlighted the role the public sector will play in the transformation from aid dependency to increasing trade.

Martin Holtmann appreciated the role BGMEA plays in the RMG industry as a leader. He highlighted the importance of producing high-value products for the sustained competitiveness of the RMG industry.

TTBC is established to address the critical need for a credible knowledge center for the textile industry in association with IFC's Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) programme, and supported by the government of Denmark through the Danish International Development Agency (Danida) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh.