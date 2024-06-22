Textile garment workers demand food ration

RMG

TBS Report 
22 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Textile garment workers demand food ration

The Bangladesh Textile Garments Workers Federation announces nationwide protests on 25-30 June

TBS Report 
22 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:29 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Bangladesh Textile Garments Workers Federation on Saturday (22 June) announced protests across the country for 25-30 June, demanding food ration for them.

Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, central president of the textile garment workers' association, at a press conference in Dhaka said ration of daily essentials is crucial to alleviate their financial burden.

Peer countries have such measures for their workers, but this is notably absent in Bangladesh, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ismail said allocating just 10% of the proposed total budget could ensure food security for six crore workers through a low-cost ration system.

He also criticised the government for prioritising non-productive sectors over the productive garment industry, a major contributor to the economy.

Ismail called on all labour organisations to unite with democratic and political forces to advocate for workers' rights, including housing, rationing, healthcare, medical treatment, and children's education in the budget.

Association leaders warned the government that workers will intensify protests if their demands are ignored.

 

Top News

textile / RMG / Food Ration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

15h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

59m | Videos
9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

3h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

2h | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

3h | Videos