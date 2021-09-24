Team Group’s innovative raffle: A win-win for workers and employers

The motorcycle Roksana Akhter, an operator, won at a raffle draw of 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd, an RMG concern of Team Group, has brought ease in her life. Now she and her husband Kalam relish their morning time when they commute to their respective workplaces.

Kalam drops Roksana at the gates of 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd by motorcycle, and then he himself heads for work.

Suma Akhter is also an operator at 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd and lives with her family close to the factory in Savar. She has to cook all three meals for her family-- breakfast, lunch and dinner-- in the morning before going to work and in the evening after returning home.

With a new refrigerator she won in the aforesaid raffle draw, her wishes came true, affording her relief and relaxation. Now she doesn't have to cook dinner every day after returning tired and exhausted from her day at the factory.

Apparel factories encouraged their workers to stay close by their workplace during the 17-day holidays, including Eid ul Azha and a 14-day nationwide lockdown to curb Covid infection.

4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd declared a grand raffle draw for its workers to motivate its workers to be present on the first working day when the factory reopened. The company said workers who came in should get a raffle draw coupon from the HR.

In the raffle draw, there were 386 prizes including a motorcycle, refrigerator, television, bicycle, and cash.

Factories encouraged workers to stay in town during the long holidays, both to stem the tide of Covid infection with an influx of people returning from Eid at home in the country, and so workers could avoid the exhausting trip back to Dhaka. Furthermore, it was anticipated that export-oriented industries would resume operations a few days before the lockdown ended.

However, very few workers paid heed to the employers' call. But the case of 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd was totally different.

With this innovative initiative, the 4A witnessed the presence of almost cent percent workers on the reopening day. Moreover, their workers remained safe from Covid-19 infection.

The draw of the coupons was held recently at the factory in presence of Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of Team Group, a reputed RMG conglomerate of the country. He, later, handed over the prizes among the raffle draw winners.

Regarding the diverse initiative, Abdullah Hil Rakib said "We always try to implement innovative practices for a common goal – to ensure the well-being of our workers. The raffle draw is one such initiative."

"Also as part of our continuous endeavors to recognise the workers for their dedication to the company, we thought to reward them through this raffle draw. They joined the factory amid the pandemic under strict health and safety protocols. We saw the highest number of workers' presence after this Eid vacation, which is about 100% as the workers reciprocated to our call. So, I am happy in organising the raffle draw for our workers who are the members of the Team Group family," he added.

Photo Caption: Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director of TeamGroup, is handing over raffle draw prizes among the workers of 4A Yarn Dyeing Ltd.