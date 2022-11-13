'Switching to man-made fibre will help apparel manufacturers get higher prices'

RMG

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

'Switching to man-made fibre will help apparel manufacturers get higher prices'

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Switching to man-made fibre will help Bangladesh apparel manufacturers get higher prices, said André Wissenberg, vice-president of Germany-based Oerlikon Textile GmbH.

"Bangladesh has the potential to switch to the production of synthetic fibre-based textile and apparel to realise greater per unit values in the world market," he made the remarks while addressing a programme at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital recently. 

The global consumption of polyester filament and staple fibre has been on the rise whereas the demand for clothing made with cotton has been on the decline, he said and hoped that Bangladesh's investment in the synthetic fibre sector will grow further. 

"Buyers are choosing man-made fabrics as substitutes to cotton fibre for sustainability and environmental issues."

"Bangladesh is the world's second-largest exporter of textile goods while Germany is the second largest importer of the products from Bangladesh. Germany and Bangladesh are therefore in close bilateral dialogue," added André Wissenberg.

Synthetic fibre makes up 78% of the world's clothings and the remaining 22% is made of cotton fibre, he said, citing the International Textile Manufacturer Federation.

However, 70% of garments exported from Bangladesh are based on natural cotton while the remaining 30% are made of synthetic fibre.

The global man-made apparel trade stood at around $179 billion in 2019, according to the Federation, with Bangladesh holding only 5% market share. Its rival Vietnam then held 10% of the man-made apparel trade, he added.

Taking part in the programme, Mumbai-based Oerlikon Barmag Vice-President and Sales Director Debabrata Ghosh said Bangladesh has successfully contained the impact of the coronavirus by vaccinating over 120 million population and keeping the engine of the national economy on the right track.

Citing the statement of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who once termed Bangladesh a 'bottomless basket', Debabrata Ghosh said, "Bangladesh is now an Asian tiger." 

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and DSM Commodities Chairman and Managing Director Deepok Baral, among others, also spoke at the event, jointly organised by Oerlikon Textile GmbH and Company  KG of Germany and Oerlikon Textile India to celebrate the founding centenary of Oerlikon Barmag and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.

Established in 1922, Barmag is one of the world's first companies to construct machines for the large-scale production of synthetic staple fibres.

Top News

Fibre / Apparel / Apparel manufacturers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings