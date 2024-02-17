Sustainable Apparel Coalition to host 'Manufacturer Forum' in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:02 pm

Over 200 attendees are expected at the forum, where they are supposed to gain insights into the newly launched Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP), the Higg Index suite of tools, and critical policy developments

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) will host its first "Manufacturer Forum: Dhaka" on 6 March in the capital.

Reflecting the theme "Catalyst for Change," this event is set to underscore the role of manufacturers in setting and achieving goals that are transforming the consumer goods industry, highlighting the unique challenges they face and providing support for collaborative solutions, reads a press release.

"We are thrilled to host our inaugural Manufacturer Forum of 2024 in Bangladesh and privileged that such an important sourcing hub, known for its craft and expertise, will be the first place we will showcase a new era for the SAC," said Andrew Martin, executive vice president, SAC, who will give the opening address.

"Solving complex sustainability challenges requires a holistic approach that depends on data, tools, and stakeholder collaboration. Manufacturers are the engine that drives the consumer goods industry and this event in Dhaka provides invaluable opportunities for connection, learning, and support as we work together to take collective action for industry progress," Andrew further added.

Over 200 attendees are expected at the forum, where they are supposed to gain insights into the newly launched Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP), the Higg Index suite of tools, and critical policy developments.

Participants can also receive hands-on training and get certified in setting Science-Based Targets (SBTs) for decarbonisation, as well as join interactive workshops on completing the Higg Facilities Environmental Module (FEM) 4.0, health and safety remediation plans, and workers' rights.

In 2023, the SAC announced the return of this event after a hiatus of in-person events amid the pandemic. 

Since then, the SAC held its July forum in Shenzhen, China followed by Bangalore, India in December. 

The events bring together manufacturers - who are on the front lines of critical action - with business leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future of sustainability, supply chain compliance, verification, policy alignment, and more.

"SAC's Manufacturer Forums are a valuable opportunity to connect and take action on the goals that unite us," said Arindama Banerjee, associate director of client services/responsible sourcing at ELEVATE - An LRQA Company, the industry leader in sustainability and supply chain services globally. 

"We are thrilled to participate again this year," he added.

Vidhura Ralapanawe, executive vice president of Epic Group and SAC board director, and Laxmikant Jawale, regional lead of South Asia & Southeast Asia in Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), will speak at the event. 

Additional speakers include SAC global team members and SAC members Primark, ELEVATE, an LRQA Company, and CYCLO® recycled fibres, among others. 

Representatives from organizations with which SAC collaborates, including Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and the Social & Labour Convergence Program (SLCP), among others, will also present.

The event will be held alongside the Sustainable Apparel Forum, which will be hosted by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange on 5 March, reads a press release. 

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is a multi-stakeholder, worldwide non-profit alliance for the apparel and textile industry.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC)

