Sustainable Apparel Coalition to host its first manufacturer forum in Dhaka on 6 March

RMG

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition – a global non-profit alliance of 300 leading apparel and other brands – will host its first manufacturer forum of 2024 in Dhaka on 6 March.

The event will be held alongside the Sustainable Apparel Forum, which will be hosted by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange on 5 March.

Reflecting the theme "Catalyst for Change," the manufacturer forum will underscore the pivotal role of manufacturers in setting and achieving goals that are transforming the consumer goods industry, highlighting the unique challenges they face and providing support for collaborative solutions.

Over 200 attendees are expected at the manufacturer forum where they will gain insights into the newly-launched Manufacturer Climate Action Program, the Higg Index suite of tools, and critical policy developments.

Participants can also receive hands-on training in and get certified in setting Science-Based Targets for decarbonisation, as well as join interactive workshops on completing the Higg Facilities Environmental Module 4.0, health and safety remediation plans, and workers' rights.

"We are thrilled to host our inaugural Manufacturer Forum of 2024 in Bangladesh and privileged that such an important sourcing hub, known for its craft and expertise, will be the first place we will showcase a new era for the SAC [Sustainable Apparel Coalition]," said Andrew Martin, executive vice president, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, who will give the opening address.

"Solving complex sustainability challenges requires a holistic approach that depends on data, tools, and stakeholder collaboration. Manufacturers are the engine that drives the consumer goods industry and this event in Dhaka provides invaluable opportunities for connection, learning, and support as we work together to take collective action for industry progress."

In 2023, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition announced the return of its flagship Manufacturer Forums after a hiatus of in-person events amid the pandemic. Since then, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition held its July forum in Shenzhen, China followed by Bangalore, India in December. The events bring together manufacturers — who are on the front lines of critical action — with business leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future of sustainability, supply chain compliance, verification, policy alignment, and more.

"SAC's Manufacturer Forums are a valuable opportunity to connect and take action on the goals that unite us," said Arindama Banerjee, associate director, client services/responsible sourcing at ELEVATE - An LRQA Company, the industry leader in sustainability and supply chain services globally. "We are thrilled to participate again this year."

Vidhura Ralapanawe, executive vice president, Epic Group and SAC board director, and Laxmikant Jawale, regional lead, South Asia & Southeast Asia, Apparel Impact Institute, will speak at the event. Additional speakers include Sustainable Apparel Coalition global team members and members Primark, ELEVATE, a LRQA Company, and CYCLO® recycled fibres, among others. Representatives from organisations with which Sustainable Apparel Coalition collaborates, including Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH, and the Social & Labour Convergence Program, among others.

