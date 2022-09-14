Strengthening business interactions will benefit Bangladesh-India: BGMEA

RMG

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Strengthening business interactions will benefit Bangladesh-India: BGMEA

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 05:54 pm
Strengthening business interactions will benefit Bangladesh-India: BGMEA

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the existing business situation has created opportunities for Bangladesh and India to drive development in the RMG and textile industry in both countries. 

"Bangladesh is seeking to harness the potential of Man-Made fibre (MMF) apparel export as the demand for clothing made of synthetic materials is rising globally. On the other hand, India has a big textile sector having a considerable capacity of supplying Man-Made fibre and blended textile products while the country is also a promising destination for Bangladeshi RMG exports," he said.

The BGMEA chief came up with the observations while speaking at a meeting with Dhiraj Raichand Shah, chairman of The Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), reads a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Kamal Uddin, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Schedule Bank Md Israfil Atique were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Wednesday (14 September).

In the meeting, Faruque Hassan laid emphasis on increasing more direct business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian textile products suppliers to strengthen the reciprocal relationship that would be useful for both sides.

SRTEPC Chairman Dhiraj Raichand Shah invited BGMEA to participate in the Source India Mumbai exhibition which will be held in Mumbai from 28th November to 30th November, 2022.

Different categories of latest range of Indian textile products including Fibre, Yarn, Fabrics for Men's and Women's Wear, Home Textiles, Made-ups, Technical textiles, etc. will be displayed in the exhibition.

The BGMEA president invited the SRTEPC Chairman to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA to showcase prospects and strengths of the RMG industry.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

3h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

4h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

Korean ‘Artificial Sun’ to produce clean energy

6m | Videos
Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

Govt takes Initiative to stop marketing of miniket rice

31m | Videos
Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

20h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka