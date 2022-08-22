Staggered holiday policy proves futile in RMG hubs

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 10:50 pm

Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Readymade garment industry hubs in Gazipur, Ashulia, Savar, Dhamrai, Mirpur, Narayanganj and Bhaluka in Mymensingh are still facing around 12 hours of load  shedding disrupting production despite the government's staggered holiday policy in industrial zones.  

In a letter sent to the power and energy ministry on Monday, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said when the matter was communicated to the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BERB), they expressed their helplessness in taking measures in this regard. 

In the letter issued by BGMEA Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, the association sought intervention of the state minister for power and energy to ensure uninterrupted power supply on an urgent basis to the RMG factories of those areas to keep the operation smooth and ensure earnings of foreign currency while considering the livelihood of thousands of workers. 

The letter also said the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), BGMEA, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) held a meeting on 7 August where the weekly staggered holiday for industrial hub was decided for ensuring smooth power supply.   

On 11 August, the government announced staggered weekly holidays for industrial hubs to reduce the frequency and length of power cuts amid a lingering energy crisis.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments published a notice in this regard and the factories were maintaining production as per the guideline of the notice.

But load shedding has taken turn for the worse at the RMG industry hubs in Chandora of Gazipur, East Chandora, Shafipur, Kashimpur, Konabari, Gazipur Chowrasta and Gazipur Sadar, Ashulia, Savar, Dhamrai, Mirpur, Narayanganj and Bhaluka of Mymensingh, the letter said. 

On Thursday, there was no power supply for about 12 hours from morning till 10pm.  

The situation is even worse during the night shift when dying and washing activities are conducted.

On the other hand, the factories are incurring losses paying exorbitant prices of diesel.

