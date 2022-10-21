Social awareness needed to prevent dengue: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called upon all people of the society, including the employers, workers and employees of garment factories to clean their households and factories premises regularly to prevent the spread of dengue.

He also requested them to plant more trees in available places to help tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and build a greener Bangladesh, reads a press release.

He said dengue outbreak could be prevented by taking precautionary measures properly and all people need to come forward and exercise their respective responsibility.

"Please keep households and factory premises always clean; especially ensure that water does not remain stagnant anywhere as it is the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes. The mosquitoes will not breed if water does not get stagnant. I also request all to plant more trees to protect our environment," Faruque Hassan said while addressing the tree plantation and dengue prevention program at Shirt and Jacket Zone Ltd at Uttarkhan in Dhaka on October 21.

The programme aims to raise mass awareness among people including garment workers about tree plantation and dengue prevention measures.

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Directors Mahmud Hasan Khan (Babu), Md Khosru Chowdhury, Rajiv Chowdhury and former chairman, Board of Trustees of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) Muzaffar U Siddique and chairmen of different standing committees of BGMEA were present at the programme.