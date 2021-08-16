Snowtex Group taking care of workers despite sluggish business

Snowtex Group, one of the top RMG companies in the country, has four factories at Dhamrai, Mirpur and Malibagh. Although Covid-19 pandemic has reduced the group's business, it did not affect its workers' benefits.

Instead, Snowtex hired about 3,000 workers as part of a pre-planned factory expansion.

Syed Asaduzzaman Arman, assistant director of the company, said the stimulus package given by the government during the pandemic has played a helpful role in maintaining the welfare of the workers.

Snowtex Group has been providing free lunch to the workers since 2015 and did not stop supplying lunch even during Covid-19 rather has added new dimensions to the diet according to the nutritional needs of the workers.

Free lunches are provided to about 12,000 workers of two factories of Snowtex. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Maryam Akhter, a newly hired worker, said she became unemployed during Covid-19 and joined as an operator at Snowtex Outwear.

Sathi Khatun, who works as an operator, said, "I have been working here for eight months. Besides the lunch, the working environment here is also very good. My previous company did not provide the lunch and as it was not always possible to get up early in the morning and cook food, it was a problem for me."

Snowtex Group is also providing free sanitary napkins to female workers. The group also provide training to all workers and seasonal clothes. Moreover, the group distributes 15% of its profits to workers each year, which they have continued during the pandemic.

Snowtex managing director SM Khaled said they have increased the production capacity of the factory before the general holiday in the epidemic and recruited more than 3,500 workers.

While talking about providing lunch to the workers, he said, "When I was a student, I was associated with various welfare organisations. Since the very beginning of my business journey, I have thought of how to make everyone's lives better.

Snowtex Group looks beyond production of conventional products. It produces outerwear, workwear and sportswear generally treated as tough products in comparison with the manufacturing process of other shirts and bottom items. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

I found some problems here with lunch. Many people bring food from home, which is a waste of time. Again many are eating outside in an unhealthy environment. So, I introduced factory-cooked fresh and nutritious food. This has increased the pace of work among my workers."

He added that 15% of the profits were distributed among the workers and they now have a sense of belongingness for the company. They are more motivated now.

He said that he always thinks about how to provide workers with more benefits.

Founded in 2000, Snowtex has 13,000 staff and its annual turnover is $200 million.

Snowtex Outerwear LTD is a gold-rated green factory recognised US Green Building Council.