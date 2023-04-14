Slash import duty on solar accessories for garment sector to 1%: BGMEA

RMG

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

Slash import duty on solar accessories for garment sector to 1%: BGMEA

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 09:19 pm
Slash import duty on solar accessories for garment sector to 1%: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to reduce import duties on solar PV system accessories to help the garment sector lower their energy expenses by installing solar systems.

In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, the apparel body urged the finance minister to reduce the Total Tax Incidence (TTI) from its current rate, which can be as high as 58%, to just 1%. 

The duty cut facility was sought for solar panels, inverters, aluminium structure, walkway, fuel save controller, and other accessories.

Economy / Top News

solar system / import duty / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

12h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building