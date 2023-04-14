Slash import duty on solar accessories for garment sector to 1%: BGMEA

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the government to reduce import duties on solar PV system accessories to help the garment sector lower their energy expenses by installing solar systems.

In a letter signed by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, the apparel body urged the finance minister to reduce the Total Tax Incidence (TTI) from its current rate, which can be as high as 58%, to just 1%.

The duty cut facility was sought for solar panels, inverters, aluminium structure, walkway, fuel save controller, and other accessories.