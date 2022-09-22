Shwapna Bhowmick promoted as regional head of M&S

Shwapna Bhowmick, a Bangladeshi national, has been promoted as the regional head of British multinational retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S).

She will be responsible for the company's operation in Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka regions.

The retailer made the decision on Wednesday, after the head of its operation in India and Sri Lanka region Nidhi Dua resigned on Tuesday, said sources.

Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Group – one of the largest Bangladeshi suppliers of Marks and Spencer, termed Shwapna Bhowmick's appointment a huge honour for Bangladesh.

Shovon Islam told TBS that Marks spencer source products worth over $1 billion from Bangladesh and about $400 million India.

He said Marks and Spencer has retail business in India. Shwapna will take care of its sourcing. Bangladeshi apparel exporters usually supply about 50% of apparel items for the Indian market.

According to industry insiders, Shwapna started her journey in Marks and Spencer as a merchandiser when it launched its office in Bangladesh in 2006. She got promoted to country manager in December 2013.

Before this promotion she also did a two-year stint as the country manager for Myanmar M&S operations in addition to her existing responsibilities.

Shwapna, a philosophy graduate of Dhaka University, started her apparel industry career with Araf Apparels. Later, she worked for the British multinational clothing brand Next and Walmart.

Marks and Spencer sells high quality fashion products and stylish homeware across 50 territories worldwide with 1,035 outlets (as of 2022).

In the financial year ending 2 April 2022, the British retailer generated approximately 10.9 billion British pounds in revenue in the United Kingdom (UK) and internationally, according to statista.com.

Marks and Spencer forayed into India in 2001. In April 2008, the company formed a Joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks and Spencer Reliance India with 51% stake towards the parent brand Marks and Spencer under the name of "Marks and Spencer Reliance India Pvt".

Since setting up the first store in 2001, it has successfully opened 47 stores across different cities in India. With presence in metropolitans and select Tier II markets, it has 1,300 employees, according to the company website.