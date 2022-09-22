Shwapna Bhowmick promoted as regional head of M&S

RMG

Jasim Uddin
22 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:14 pm

Shwapna Bhowmick promoted as regional head of M&S

She will be responsible for the company’s operation in Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka region

Jasim Uddin
22 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:14 pm
Shwapna Bhowmick promoted as regional head of M&amp;S

Shwapna Bhowmick, a Bangladeshi national, has been promoted as the regional head of British multinational retailer Marks and Spencer (M&S).

She will be responsible for the company's operation in Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka regions.

The retailer made the decision on Wednesday, after the head of its operation in India and Sri Lanka region Nidhi Dua resigned on Tuesday, said sources.

Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Group – one of the largest Bangladeshi suppliers of Marks and Spencer, termed Shwapna Bhowmick's appointment a huge honour for Bangladesh.

Shovon Islam told TBS that Marks spencer source products worth over $1 billion from Bangladesh and about $400 million India.

He said Marks and Spencer has retail business in India. Shwapna will take care of its sourcing. Bangladeshi apparel exporters usually supply about 50% of apparel items for the Indian market.

According to industry insiders, Shwapna started her journey in Marks and Spencer as a merchandiser when it launched its office in Bangladesh in 2006. She got promoted to country manager in December 2013.

Before this promotion she also did a two-year stint as the country manager for Myanmar M&S operations in addition to her existing responsibilities.

Shwapna, a philosophy graduate of Dhaka University, started her apparel industry career with Araf Apparels. Later, she worked for the British multinational clothing brand Next and Walmart.

Marks and Spencer sells high quality fashion products and stylish homeware across 50 territories worldwide with 1,035 outlets (as of 2022).

In the financial year ending 2 April 2022, the British retailer generated approximately 10.9 billion British pounds in revenue in the United Kingdom (UK) and internationally, according to statista.com.

Marks and Spencer forayed into India in 2001. In April 2008, the company formed a Joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks and Spencer Reliance India with 51% stake towards the parent brand Marks and Spencer under the name of "Marks and Spencer Reliance India Pvt".

Since setting up the first store in 2001, it has successfully opened 47 stores across different cities in India. With presence in metropolitans and select Tier II markets, it has 1,300 employees, according to the company website.

Economy / Top News

Shwapna Bhowmick / Marks and Spencer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

6m | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

31m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 