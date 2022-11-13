Showcasing the apparel wonder

The astounding feat of Bangladesh in making economic and social progress in the 50 years since Independence is an oft-remarked phenomenon in the global community. The country now stands in a secure place in the world in terms of economic strength, human development, gender equality, literacy, and other human development indices. The engine of development for the country runs on three most noted contributors to this achievement. They are the export oriented industry, the remittance sent by its workers abroad, and the innovative farmers of the country who have brought the country forward to the first five places at least in terms of productivity in several categories.

If one wants to single out the engine of the export oriented industry, the readymade garments sector will be the first one.

Starting small in the 1980s, this sector is now only second in the global garments export scenario with an export of around $42b a year. This sector contributes 84% of Bangladesh's export earnings.

On its way to become the top tier supplier to the world's fashion houses, the Bangladesh garments industry had to climb a steep path. The industry has successfully adapted to the new global realities of business and consumer preferences, and diversified its products for its diversified customers.

It has streamlined its suppliers and workforce performance while moving on to more complex value-added products and services and improving on the compliance spectrum at the same time.

The entrepreneurs of Bangladesh are the unique set of individuals who have proved themselves up for any challenge the global business and economy throws at them. They have started with little but now march along with the best with their innovative strategic management, labour relations, productivity improvement, digitisation, automation and sustainability. International best practices are now integral to their business operations. Factory safety has made quantum progress with most of the green garment factories located in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is hosting the greatest show of the apparel industry – Made in Bangladesh Week – from Sunday to show the progress of the country's apparel sector, attract new buyers and more foreign investments, and create strong networking with supply chains.

The weeklong event will showcase the 37th International Apparel Federation (IAF) World Fashion Convention and assembly, the 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit, Bangladesh Apparel Exposition, Denim Expo, a fashion show, Sustainable Fashion Award, Fashion Photography Award, Fashion and Cultural Festival, global launching of the BGMEA Center of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH, green factory tour by foreign journalists and IAF members, good practices photo festival, seminars and a golf tournament, etc.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is organising the Made in Bangladesh Week in partnership with the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange.

Industry insiders and stakeholders think that after the end of the biggest occasion Bangladesh, the second largest apparel exporting country after China, will enter a new age.

"With an aim to highlight the progress being made and to inspire the industry and its valued stakeholders to its road to future prosperity together, the BGMEA in collaboration with a few partners is organising the Made in Bangladesh Week 2022," says Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA.

"I solemnly believe that this event will not only help draw global attention to the critical aspects of sustainability but will also unite global forces in realising the vision of taking the fashion industry forward," he added.

Organisers say they aim to showcase impressive stories of the sector, especially its remarkable strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

Alongside highlighting encouraging stories, throughout the week, the events will present the potential of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, its strength and capabilities, and future priorities to stay a preferred and competitive choice for global buyers to the stakeholders and audience around the world.

There will be open dialogues among participating stakeholders on how Bangladesh's RMG sector continues its growth momentum in a sustainable manner and can positively impact the economy, environment and people.

The Made in Bangladesh Week is attended by a wide spectrum of industry stakeholders –representatives of governments from home and partner countries, international organisations, employers, private sectors, workers' representatives, civil society, brand representatives, buyers and academics.

The International Apparel Federation will host the IAF Convention in collaboration with the BGMEA and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The annual World Fashion Convention will bring together the IAF members, including apparel industry associations representing 40 countries, leading brands and other stakeholders.

The BGMEA's signature event – the two-day long 3rd Dhaka Apparel Summit – will be a platform for a dialogue on the progress, prospects and sustainability of Bangladesh RMG industry as well as the global fashion industry dynamics.

The BGMEA says they are expecting apparel makers' representatives from around 40 countries, most of the global brands, 85 local and foreign exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors during the week.

Founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin says, "Our past has constructed a pathway to this present that has allowed us to stand with pride and announce ourselves as a pivotal player in the global scenario, where we are already one of the top exporters.

"The Made in Bangladesh Week will facilitate further collaboration and insights into the industry, alleviate the barriers and connect the threads of the global apparel industry, and aggregate and brand the entire value chain of the Bangladesh apparel industry."

Mostafiz expresses hope that this grand event will become "the locus of branding and promotion, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and sustainable sourcing of the most astounding local brands".