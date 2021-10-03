Share positive stories of BD RMG industry with Danish brands: BGMEA to Denmark envoy

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan requested the Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen to share the positive development and stories about Bangladesh RMG industry that she witnessed during her stay in Dhaka with Danish brands and consumer.

The BGMEA president made the request during Winnie Estrup Petersen's courtesy visit at the garment manufacturer body's PR office in Gulshan on Sunday, said a press release.

BGMEA Vice Presidents Shahidullah Azim, Miran Ali; Danish Embassy Dhaka Sector Counsellor Søren Asbjørn Albertsen and Commercial Counsellor Ali Mushtaq Butt were also present on the occasion.

They had discussions about issues related to the readymade garment industry in Bangladesh, including its progress in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and wellbeing of workers.

They also talked about the scope of further collaboration and cooperation from Denmark especially in enhancing productivity and facilitating more use of energy-efficient technologies in the garment industry of Bangladesh, the press release added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought the support of the Government of Denmark in securing continuation of duty benefit for Bangladesh in the European Union for 12 years after the graduation from least developed countries (LDC) in 2026 to ensure smoother transition.

Denmark is a member country of the European Union which provides duty-free market access to Bangladesh as an LDC under its EBA programme.

Faruque Hassan also called on the envoy to request Danish brands and retailers to be more rational in pricing as nobody can justify lower price to produce socially fair goods.