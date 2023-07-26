Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 7th term

RMG

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 06:12 pm

Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 7th term

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 06:12 pm
Selim Osman elected as BKMEA president for 7th term

AKM Salim Osman has been elected president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) for the seventh consecutive time.

Salim Osman, who was elected unopposed, is the current Member of Parliament from Narayanganj.

Mohammad Hatem was elected as executive president and Mansoor Ahmed as senior vice president. 

Besides, Fazle Shamim Ehsan, Amal Poddar, Gawhar Siraj Jamil, Morshed Sarwar Sohel, Akhtar Hussain Apurba and Mohammad Rashed have been elected as vice presidents.

Out of 25 board of directors, the names of 24 have been declared while the name of the remaining one will be announced later as per trade association rules, reads a press release.
 

