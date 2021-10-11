Salim Osman elected BKMEA President for sixth time in a row

RMG

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 07:37 pm

Related News

Salim Osman elected BKMEA President for sixth time in a row

The number of board members of the organisation has been increased to 35 from 27

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 07:37 pm
Salim Osman elected BKMEA President for sixth time in a row

AKM Salim Osman has been elected President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) for the sixth consecutive time.

Salim Osman, who was elected unopposed, is the current Member of Parliament from Narayanganj.

The elected committee was scheduled to appoint the board of directors on Monday, says a press release.

Mohammad Hatem. Photo: Courtesy
Mohammad Hatem. Photo: Courtesy

The election schedule was announced on 17 August. In the past, the number of board members of the organisation was 27, but this time it has been increased to 35. Moreover, the post of executive vice president was newly created. Mohammad Hatem was named the new executive vice president.

During the submission of nomination papers, the 'Knit Forum' panel headed by Salim Osman submitted 35 nomination papers. Apart from this, no other member submitted any nomination paper. As a result, the panel led by Salim Osman was elected unopposed.

Earlier in April, the committee of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the largest of the two garment industry owners' organisations, was elected through a vote.

"There was no deviation from the rules in the election. There was no barrier to the submission of nomination papers. But since no one submitted, our panel was elected without contest," said Salim Osman while talking to reporters at his office at Banglamotor in the capital on Monday.

At that time, he said our biggest problem now is not being able to talk directly to the government, i.e. the prime minister. Earlier, we could meet her and tell her about any need that could not be said publicly. But the coronavirus pandemic came and put us in danger. Now, we cannot go and talk to her about any problem.

He also complained that even though the price of raw materials for garments has gone up, the buyers are not increasing the price of RMG products.

Among others, Munsur Ahmed, senior vice president of the new committee, and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president, were present.

Economy / Top News

BKMEA / Selim Osman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case