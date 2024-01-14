Sammilita Parishad starts election activities for BGMEA elections

Sammilita Parishad starts election activities for BGMEA elections

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The election to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) for the 2024-2026 term will be held on 9 March 2024.

The Sammilita Parishad has commenced its election activities for the upcoming BGMEA elections. As part of its activities, Sammilita Parishad organised a meeting titled 'Sammilita Parishad for Building Sustainable Garment Industry' at the Uttara Club in Dhaka on the evening of (14 January). 

Md. Siddiqur Rahman, the Chief Election Coordinator of the Sammilita Parishad for the BGMEA Election 2024-2026, presided over the discussion. 

Md. Atiqul Islam, General Secretary of Sammilita Parishad and Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC); Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, former President of BGMEA; Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, former President of BGMEA; Md. Khosru Chowdhury, MP, Director, BGMEA; Abdul Momin Mondol, MP; Dewan Zahid Ahmed Tulu, MP; Syed Nazrul Islam, First Vice President, BGMEA; S. M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President, BGMEA, and Panel Leader of Sammilita Parishad, spoke at the meeting.

In the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the present situation of the garment industry and the preparation of the Sammilita Parishad election manifesto with emphasis on building a sustainable garment industry.

A substantial number of apparel entrepreneurs attended the meeting.

 

