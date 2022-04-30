Salary, Eid bonus paid in all RMG factories: BGMEA President

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has said all readymade garments (RMG) factories under the organisation have paid bonus of Eid-ul-Fitr to workers alongside their wages.

"100% of the factories have given festival allowances and advance salaries for the month of April 2022 to the workers as per the decision of the government. Eid holidays have been provided in 100% of the factories," he said in a statement issued Saturday (30 April).

Additionally, the Eid holidays have started for RMG workers since last Wednesday.

Faruque Hassan said, "As per the directions of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Hon'ble Home Minister and the Hon'ble Minister of State for Labor and Employment, factory owners have staggered holidays zone-wise on different dates, resulting in less pressure of traffic on the highways than previous occasions, as per media reports."

He thanked the government for taking various steps, especially managing the construction works of the development projects without interrupting vehicular movement flow, to reduce traffic congestion on the highway and ensure easy and safe travel of garment workers during Eid holidays.

He also requested the government to complete the development projects in the shortest possible time to accelerate the economic growth of the country.

He expressed hope that the completion of the development projects would significantly improve traffic situation on the highways and people would be able to travel more smoothly.

As the Covid situation is better this year than that of in the last two years. Hence more workers are going home to celebrate Eid with their families this year, added the BGMEA chief.

He said, "We wish every worker and factory owner would reach home safely and celebrate Eid with their families."

The BGMEA president urged all homebound people, including garment workers to follow health safety guidelines rules, including wearing masks.

He also requested the government authorities concerned to intensify monitoring to ensure that buses, trains and launches plying on different routes do not carry extra passengers and can avoid any untoward accident on the way to home on the occasion of Eid.