SAF set to accelerate apparel sustainability in post-Covid Bangladesh

The 3rd edition of the Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) is all set to convene next month with an aim to accelerate the momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry.

Organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) in partnership with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), the conference will see policymakers, industry leaders, brands' representatives and fashion campaigners from home and abroad are gathering in Dhaka on 10 May.

More than 50 speakers, as well as 20 green growth exhibitors from over 20 countries, will participate in the 3rd edition of SAF, reads a press release.

Issues of apparel sustainability such as climate action, environmental social & governance (ESG) and green finance, purchasing practices, due diligence, legislation, and circular economy will be discussed at the five plenary sessions, including the opening and closing plenaries.

In addition, the SAF will also showcase opportunities for much-needed green financing in the industry.

Speakers at the convention include: Bir Bikrom Dr Tawfiq-e-elahi Chowdhury; adviser to the prime minister on power, energy and mineral resources, MP Salman F Rahman; adviser to the prime minister on private industry & investment, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, European Commission Head of Unit for Social Economy & Creative Industries Anna Athanasopoulou, OECD Financial Sector and Regulatory Engagement lead of Centre for Responsible Business Conduct Barbara Bijelic, World Economic Forum community curator for platform shaping the future of advanced manufacturing & value chains Ian Cronin, UNFCCC sectors engagement lead Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, H&M Regional Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan & Ethiopia) Ziaur Rahman, , Inditex Regional Head (Bangladesh & Pakistan) Javier Santonja Olcina, Founding Director of Center for Global Workers' Rights Professor Dr Mark Anner, Remake Founder and CEO Ayesha Barenblat, Better Buying Vice President (research) Najet Draper, Good Fashion Fund team lead for impact investments Gemma Verhoeven, Fair Wear Foundation Head of supply chain transformation Annabel Meurs, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem and ILO Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen.

Senior representatives from globally renowned recycling and renewable energy companies will also be in attendance as well as exhibit their sustainability and green technologies, products and solutions at the SAF.

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) said, "This year, we are bringing all the fashion stakeholders under one roof to accelerate the momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic which has had an immense impact on the global apparel supply chain."

"This is high-level networking with a specific goal in mind that how can we turn the needle so that the lofty sustainability goals our industry so often talks about are translated into meaningful, practical actions," he added.

"The world after the pandemic is totally different than that of the past. Therefore at the 3rd edition of SAF, our aim is to drive discussion about the shared responsibility to make Bangladesh a sustainable and responsible apparel sourcing destination," he noted.

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh is the title sponsor of the 3rd SAF. Pacific Jeans, Cotton USA, and KDS are platinum sponsors; Epic, Laudes Foundation, Higg and H&M Group are gold sponsors; Better Work Bangladesh and Prime Bank are silver sponsors; and bKash, BRAC, Pacific Associates Ltd, and Rahimafrooz Solar are bronze sponsors of the event.