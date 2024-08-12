Russell new BTMA president as Khokon resigns

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:17 am

After an emergency meeting of the association, the board elected Showkat Aziz Russell new president of BTMA.

Showkat Aziz Russell. File Photo: Collected
Showkat Aziz Russell, chairman of Amber Group, was elected president of the Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA) yesterday.   

After an emergency meeting of the association, the board elected Showkat Aziz Russell new president of BTMA.  

The appointment came after Mohammad Ali Khokon stepped down from his post of BTMA president.

Russell was included in the board instead of its director Ahnaf Aziz, who also resigned the same day.

In an immediate reaction, Russell said on behalf of the BTMA board, he congratulated the interim government and expressed condolences to the brave students who sacrificed their lives in the recent violence.

He also expressed gratitude to the government for the decision to import fertilisers and supply gas to industries.

He said, "At this moment, the liquidity crisis is another major challenge for the industry."

The association's Secretary General Brigadier General (Rtd) MD Zakir Hossain told TBS that the president has resigned from his position due to his illness and busy schedule from his own business.

However, he will continue as part of the board's director, he added.

