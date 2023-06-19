RSC starts including new RMG factories

RMG

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:07 pm

RSC starts including new RMG factories

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:07 pm
RSC starts including new RMG factories

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) has started enlisting new factories without brand nomination.  

Previously, the factories could only be enlisted in RSC if they have nomination from the brand.  

From now on, any export-oriented garment factories who are the members of BGMEA and BKMEA can also be enlisted under RSC with the nomination of BGMEA. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan signed an agreement with 8 garment factories on Monday (19 June) at BGMEA Complex, Uttara. These factories will now be listed in RSC. 

Nafis ud Daula, director of RSC board was also present at the MoU signing ceremony. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We thank our factories for joining the RSC spontaneously. Through this, the entrance of the new factories to the RSC has opened." 

He said, "By enlisting under the RSC, these garment factories will be able to take orders from the global renowned brands which will play a significant role in increasing the country's exports.

"By following these 8 factories, other factories would be encouraged to be enlisted under RSC." 

During the first phase, the RSC will inspect the working environment of the factories and provide safety remediation in terms of fire, electrical and structural.

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) is an unprecedented private national tripartite initiative to carry forward the significant accomplishments made in workplace safety in Bangladesh. The RSC was set up by three incorporating members representing each of the three constituents from Global Fashion Brands, Global and Local Trade Unions and Industry. The vision of RSC is to deliver world-class sustainable workplace safety programmes and to make the RMG Industry a safe and better place to work.
 

