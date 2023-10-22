RMG workers want minimum Tk20,390 wage, employers want to pay Tk10,400

Ready-made garments (RMG) factory workers demanded to increase their existing Tk8,000 minimum wage to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

Both sides presented their proposed minimum wage at a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board held in Dhaka on Sunday (22 October).

Following the meeting, one of the RMG workers' representatives, Sirajul Islam Roni, said, "Wages need to be increased due to inflation. We have also considered the ability of the factory owners as well."

Siddiqur Rahman, one of the representatives of the RMG factory owners side said, "We have made the proposal considering the current global economic condition. The proposed minimum wage takes into account inflation and the ability of the owners."

He added no such amount should be proposed as the minimum wage for the workers that the factory owners will be unable to pay.

The new wages will come into effect in December, and the workers will receive the increased salary in January, he added.

Wage Board Chairman Liaquat Ali Molla said that another meeting will be called very soon.

Meanwhile, some labour unions protested in front of the Minimum Wage Board demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000 as the tweeting went on.

Besides, five workers' rights organisations and alliances have written a letter to the chairman of the Minimum Wage Board demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000.

Tawhidur Rahman, former secretary general of the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council told The Business Standard, "Given the current inflation, such a proposal by the owners is nothing but a mockery with the workers."