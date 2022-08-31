RMG workers struggling to stay afloat; need wage hike: Experts

The country's apparel workers are far from earning a living wage, while their family expenditure is increasing with every passing day, said experts on Wednesday (31 August).

They also mentioned that workers are not getting minimum wage while prices of all essential commodities are skyrocketing.

Considering soaring prices of daily commodities and rising living costs, readymade garment workers have demanded a new wage board commission as soon as possible.

They made the observation during an event titled "Debate on recent export growth and decent employment in RMG industry: A UNGP's perspective."

The Christian Aid and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) jointly organised the event at Brac Centre in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the discussion as chief guest.

During the keynote presentation, CPD Research Director Dr Khondokar Golam Moazzam said, "The apparel export saw high growth last year but during this period, living wage became a component which needed more than just ensuring payment of minimum wage."

He mentioned that they did a survey and found that on average a worker was paid Tk11,993, excluding overtime in March 2022, which was 12.5% higher than the same month of the previous year.

Moazzam also said that the growth in a worker's family income is much lower compared to their rising family expenditure.

He further explained that the monthly income of an RMG worker increased by 1.7% in March 2022, while their family expenditure increased by 9.5%.

During the discussion, Bangladesh Centre for Workers' Solidarity Executive Director Kalpona Akhter said, "If we talk about the living wage for workers, it should be at least Tk32,000 to Tk40,000."

"But we are not getting the minimum wage yet," she added.

Echoing the same, Garment Workers' Trade Union Centre President Montu Gosh said, "Workers are failing to meet their daily needs, as essential commodities' prefixes are not within their capabilities."

The trade union president urged the government to form a new minimum wage commission to address the issue.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim said, "We should work together for ensuring a living wage for the RMG workers."

"Labour leaders should negotiate with buyers to pay more in order to provide a living wage to workers, otherwise factory owners will not able to pay it," he added.