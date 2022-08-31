RMG workers struggling to stay afloat; need wage hike: Experts

RMG

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:30 pm

Related News

RMG workers struggling to stay afloat; need wage hike: Experts

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:30 pm
RMG owners decide to run factories at full capacity Photo: Mumit M
RMG owners decide to run factories at full capacity Photo: Mumit M

The country's apparel workers are far from earning a living wage, while their family expenditure is increasing with every passing day, said experts on Wednesday (31 August).

They also mentioned that workers are not getting minimum wage while prices of all essential commodities are skyrocketing.

Considering soaring prices of daily commodities and rising living costs, readymade garment workers have demanded a new wage board commission as soon as possible.

They made the observation during an event titled "Debate on recent export growth and decent employment in RMG industry: A UNGP's perspective."

The Christian Aid and Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) jointly organised the event at Brac Centre in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the discussion as chief guest.

During the keynote presentation, CPD Research Director Dr Khondokar Golam Moazzam said, "The apparel export saw high growth last year but during this period, living wage became a component which needed more than just ensuring payment of minimum wage."

He mentioned that they did a survey and found that on average a worker was paid Tk11,993, excluding overtime in March 2022, which was 12.5% higher than the same month of the previous year.

Moazzam also said that the growth in a worker's family income is much lower compared to their rising family expenditure.

He further explained that the monthly income of an RMG worker increased by 1.7% in March 2022, while their family expenditure increased by 9.5%.

During the discussion, Bangladesh Centre for Workers' Solidarity Executive Director Kalpona Akhter said, "If we talk about the living wage for workers, it should be at least Tk32,000 to Tk40,000."

"But we are not getting the minimum wage yet," she added.

Echoing the same, Garment Workers' Trade Union Centre President Montu Gosh said, "Workers are failing to meet their daily needs, as essential commodities' prefixes are not within their capabilities."

The trade union president urged the government to form a new minimum wage commission to address the issue.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim said, "We should work together for ensuring a living wage for the RMG workers."

"Labour leaders should negotiate with buyers to pay more in order to provide a living wage to workers, otherwise factory owners will not able to pay it," he added.

Top News

RMG Worker / wage commission / Wage hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

4h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

5h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

2h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

4h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

4h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries