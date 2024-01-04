RMG workers stage protests in Gazipur for not getting increased wage

Over a thousand workers of a garment factory in Gazipur blocked the Nabinagar-Chandra highway and staged demonstrations claiming that they did not get salaries aligned with the newly implemented wage structure.

The workers of Dorin Garments Limited started a protest by blocking the road in Jirani area under Kashimpur police station of Gazipur from 5:00pm on Thursday (4 January), creating a 15-kilometer tailback on both sides of the highway.

Police dispersed the protesting workers around 7:30pm and cleared the road.

The agitating workers claimed the factory authorities have yet to implement the new minimum wage for all workers.

Additionally, the workers requested a three-day holiday during the national elections, which was allegedly declined by the owners.

Following the disagreement with the factory authorities in the afternoon, a group of workers initiated a protest on the streets. Later, thousands of factory workers joined in solidarity.

Md. Moinul Haque, additional superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2, told The Business Standard that workers staged protests on the highway, stating that they did not receive payments in accordance with the newly set government wages.

"The situation calmed down around 7:30pm after we managed to remove them from the highway," he added.

Sheikh Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar highway police station, said, "A prolonged traffic congestion was created along the road, stretching from Savar's Jirani towards Bishmile on Dhaka-Aricha highway due to the workers' protest."

The situation has improved and traffic is gradually returning to normal, he added.

The factory authorities could not be reached for comments on the matter.

Md Nasir Uddin, vice president of BGMEA, said Doreen is among the compliant factories and there is no justification for refusing to implement the new wage structure.

Some workers alleged that the increase in their salary fell short of their expectations, he said.

Nasir Uddin pointed out that blocking the road demanding a three-day holiday seemed illogical as the government only announced a holiday for the election day (7 January).

Despite protests from apparel workers demanding a minimum wage of at least Tk20,000, the government in November last year set it at Tk12,500.

Garment workers staged protests to press for a significant increase in their minimum wage. Workers started to take to the streets from 23 October and their protests gradually turned violent.

On 30 October, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.