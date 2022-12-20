RMG workers stage demo in N'ganj over layoffs, dues

UNB
20 December, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 06:36 pm

Workers of a garment factory at Fatullah in Narayanganj staged a protest on Tuesday morning against the retrenchment of workers without notice and demanding payment of two months' arrears.

The workers of Prime Textile Limited started demonstration in Nandalalpur area of Sadar Upazila Tuesday morning.

The agitating workers claimed that the owner laid off 360 workers last month without giving any prior notice.  They announced that  another 650 employees  will also be retrenched.

They said that they found a factory closure notice on the gate in the morning and started the protest. 

The industrial police reached the area and spoke with the owners upon receiving the information.

Demanding immediate payment of all arrears, they threatened to go for a tougher movement if their demands are not met. 

