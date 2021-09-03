RMG workers stage demo in front of BGMEA for due salaries

TBS report
03 September, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:39 am

About 4,300 workers worked in the factory and they didn’t get paid for three months.

RMG workers seen holding demonstration demanding their due salaries. PHOTO: Bangla Tribune.
RMG workers seen holding demonstration demanding their due salaries. PHOTO: Bangla Tribune.

Readymade garment workers on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) building at Uttara demanding the payment of due salaries.

More than one thousand workers of Stylecraft Ltd of Gazipur staged the demonstration as the factory owners failed to pay salaries after two deferments. Later, the RMG workers left the spot on Thursday after the ministry of labour and employment assured them of looking into the matter at next Sunday's meeting.

Speaking to The Business Standard (TBS), Afrin, the operator of the factory, said, "About 4,300 workers worked in the factory and they didn't get paid for three months. The factory has been closed since last Eid-Ul-Adha."

Bangladesh Garments Workers Trade Union Centre General Secretary Joly Talukder said, "The factory has a long problem with paying salaries timely. We demand immediate payment of arrears salary. Otherwise, we will go for tougher movement."

BGMEA senior vice-president SM Mannan Kochi said, "The factory has many properties. They can pay their due salaries by selling some properties but they didn't take any initiative to solve the problem."

