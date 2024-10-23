RMG workers stage demo on Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding wage hike

Workers from SDS International Limited, located in Ashulia's Nayarhat area, blocked the highway from 12:25pm to 2:50pm. Photo: TBS

A group of garment workers blocked Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ashulia for over two hours today (23 October) with 14-point demands including a wage hike.

Workers from SDS International Limited, located in Ashulia's Nayarhat area, blocked the highway from 12:25pm to 2:50pm, causing severe traffic congestion.

Following negotiations facilitated by the police, the workers lifted the blockade.

The workers' demands included a Tk380 incentive, a Tk1,000 attendance bonus, payment for shoes, blankets, and bags, improved food quality, and an end to night shifts.

Ishaq, a factory worker, alleged that the owner, who operates four factories in Bangladesh, pays a uniform wage of Tk24,500 to workers in his other factories but not to those at SDS International.

He also claimed that promised benefits, such as blankets, shoes, and bags, were not being provided to the workers.

Another worker stated that the factory management was deducting Tk12,500from the promised Tk24,500 salary. He also alleged that the benefits offered by the main owners were not reaching the workers.

The workers vowed to continue their protests until their 14-point demands were met.

The factory management was unavailable for comment regarding the workers' demands and complaints.