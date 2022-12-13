RMG workers stage demo for arrears in Gazipur; 10 hurt in clash with cops

At least 10 people were injured during a clash between police and workers of a garment factory in Gazipur on Tuesday as they blocked Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding arrears.

The workers of New Line Clothing Limited Factory put up blockaed on the highway near Mouchak area around 9 am, disrupting movement of all kind of vehicles on the road.

As police tried to remove them from the road agitated workers started throwing brick chips, leading to a chase-counter-chase, said Sahidur Rahman, in charge of Mouchak police outpost.

Police charged baton and lobbed tear shells and managed to disperse them around 10 am, he said.

The protesting workers said 10 people including workers and local shop owner were hurt during the clash and taken treatment from a local hospital.

The authority of New Line Clothing Ltd has not paid wages to workers for last three months and salary the staff for last five months, said the workers.

In charge of Mouchak outpost Shahidur said industrial police have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control now as the workers left the highway and took position in front of the factory.