RMG workers' protests: Factory owners to follow 'no work, no pay' rule

RMG

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 03:47 pm

Faruque Hassan/File photo
Faruque Hassan/File photo

Factory owners will have to follow the "no work, no pay" rule of the labour law in case any worker engages in protests or is absent from work, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan said today (31 October).

He also said the apparel makers would have to follow the wage board instructions regarding the minimum wage.

Speaking at a press briefing at his Uttara office, Hassan said if any factory owner sees workers are not willing to continue their jobs or the factory is affected by any outside attack, the factory owner may follow section 13/1 of the labour act which has a "no work no pay" provision. 

Earlier, a board was formed to determine the workers' wages. The new wages were fixed for five years from December 2018. 

It will expire on 30 November.

Yesterday State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said the minimum wage for readymade garments workers would be set higher than that proposed by the factory owners. 

In a ministry statement on 30 October, she also urged the agitated workers to return to work and not be confused by anyone's words.
"There is a meeting of the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November. The parties concerned will discuss these issues there and wages will be fixed by 30 November," said the minister.

Asked if the minimum wage will be more than the Tk10,400 offered by factory owners, the minister said, "It will definitely be more. The wage must be set higher than what the garment factory owners have proposed."

Readymade garments factory owners proposed to the minimum wage board Tk10,400 as the minimum monthly wage, against the proposal of Tk20,393 as the minimum wage from the workers' organisations at the fourth meeting of the wage board.

Different labour rights groups rejected both aforesaid proposals and instead demanded Tk23,000–Tk25,000 as the minimum monthly wage.

The Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC), which consists of 18 labour federations, demands a Tk23,000 minimum wage, with a 65% basic wage and an annual 10% increment.

