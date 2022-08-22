RMG workers lay siege to BGMEA office in Ctg demanding due payments

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:49 pm

More than one hundred workers of a garment factory named Base Textile laid siege to the regional office of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in Chattogram demanding due payments.

They gathered around the BGMEA building in the port city at 11.30 am on Monday as their factory was closed on 13 August without prior announcement.

However, they have postponed their programme for two days on the assurances of the industrial police and BGMEA officials to take necessary actions to meet their demands.

According to the workers, the factory has not paid their wages for the last three months before the closure.

Anwar Hossain, president of Bangladesh Labour Federation (eastern zone), said, "The workers are in trouble due to the sudden closure of the factory without paying the dues for three months. We have given the authorities two days to solve the problem. If there is no decision to pay the dues, we will start our protest again."

Md Solaiman, superintendent of police (SP) of Chattogram Industrial Police told The Business Standard, "Around 100 workers came to BGMEA office demanding a decision regarding the due payments. After discussions with BGME officials, the workers left the area around 1 pm."

Earlier, on 27 July, the workers of Base Textile blocked the road demanding due payments at the Outer Signal intersection of the city.

According to the BGME, Base Textile from the Kalurghat industrial area of Chattogram manufactures t-shirts, polo shirts and tank tops.

The managing director of the export-oriented factory Md Hasan Shibli could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts over phone.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president of BGMEA, said that the workers of Base Textiles returned home after getting assurance of negotiations with the factory owners.

