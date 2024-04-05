RMG workers hold protest rally in Savar demanding salary, bonus before Eid

Over fifty garment workers today (5 April) gathered for a protest rally in Savar, calling for payment of their salaries and bonuses ahead of Eid in factories where they are still unpaid.

The National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF), an organisation that works on the rights of garment workers, organised the rally in Savar's Hemayetpur bus stand area this afternoon.

The organisation's President Amirul Haque Amin presided over the rally, where labour leaders called upon the garment factory owners to pay a month's salary as bonus as well as pay the due salaries and other allowances to the workers before Eid.

The leaders also warned that if any owner does not pay Eid bonus or salary to the workers before Eid, their houses will be surrounded by the protesters if necessary.

However, they did not mention the names of any specific factories.