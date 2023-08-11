RMG workers hold protest rally demanding Tk25,000 minimum wage

Readymade garment workers in Dhaka's Savar held a protest rally today demanding a minimum wage of Tk25,000 for all workers in the garments sector in view of the rising commodity prices.

The protestors also demanded a 65% basic wage instead of the existing 50%, and an annual increment of 10% instead of 5%.

Bangladesh Garments Sramik Sanghati organised the rally in front of Rana Plaza in Savar on Friday (11 August).

Taslima Akhtar, chair of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Garments Sramik Sanghati, said a wage board was formed in the face of the pressure of the workers' movement, but only two meetings were held till 10 August.

"Furthermore, neither the owners nor the government has proposed any wages in the second meeting even after their promise in the first meeting, which is reprehensible." she added.

Anjan Das, vice president of Bangladesh Garments Sramik Sanghati, said garment workers are in a state of malnutrition and lifelessness due to the rising commodity prices.

"The owners make various excuses such as lack of capacity whenever the demand for an increase in wages is made. But, the reality is different. Bangladesh is now the 2nd biggest apparel exporting country and has overtaken China in the European market."

Earlier on Thursday (10 August), Liakot Ali Mollah, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board of the labour ministry, said new wages for garment workers will be decided by November and implemented in the following month.

"The board members will visit small, medium, and large garment factories in the country and submit proposals based on their findings," he told reporters after a meeting of the board on Thursday.

He said the board will meet again in September.