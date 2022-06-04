RMG workers go berserk in Mirpur demanding pay hike

Hundreds of readymade garment workers on Saturday demonstrated and blocked the main roads of capital's Mirpur area, demanding a pay rise.

The agitated workers vandalised a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) bus and two motorcycles in Mirpur indoor stadium area at around 5:30pm.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mirpur zone) Mohammad Mahbub told TBS that the agitated workers also set the motorcycles on fire.

Due to the protest, vehicular movement on the main roads in Mirpur area remained halted for hours.

From Saturday noon, hundreds of RMG workers took to the street of Mirpur 10 intersection, Pallabi, Mirpur indoor stadium, Ayurvedic Medical College and Kachukhet Mili Market area.

Kamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station said RMG workers were protesting indiscriminately from Saturday morning. After lunch more workers joined them, demanding salary increase due to the recent inflation.

Mentioning that the commodity prices have been hiked huge, the agitating workers said they are struggling to maintain the costs of livelihood.

"We demand an immediate increase of salary and other wages," they chanted.

Police tried to disperse the workers when they vandalised the bus and burnt two motorcycles. Later, police fired tear shells and workers also hurled brick chips towards policemen.

