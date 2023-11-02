RMG workers block roads, vandalise shops in Mirpur amidst wage hike movement

RMG

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:43 am

Related News

RMG workers block roads, vandalise shops in Mirpur amidst wage hike movement

The unrest among the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) workers of the Mirpur area stemmed from their ongoing protest demanding a wage hike

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 11:43 am
Garment workers on Thursday (2 November) blocked the main road at Mirpur-11 in Dhaka for the third consecutive day demanding pay hikes. Photo: TBS/Zia Chowdhury
Garment workers on Thursday (2 November) blocked the main road at Mirpur-11 in Dhaka for the third consecutive day demanding pay hikes. Photo: TBS/Zia Chowdhury

Tensions escalated this morning in the capital's Mirpur 12 as a group of agitated garment workers blocked roads and vandalised shops in response to rumours of a colleague's death. 

Arif Aminul, inspector (Operations) of Pallabi police station, said, "In the Mirpur area, they became agitated after rumours circulated about their fellow colleague's death. Although these rumours were baseless, some workers still believed them."

"On Wednesday morning, they resorted to vandalising facades of markets and shopping malls, and they even prevented journalists from taking photos while labelling themselves as BNP workers."

The unrest among the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) workers of the Mirpur area stemmed from their ongoing protest demanding a wage hike, which commenced on Tuesday (31 October).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

To ensure the safety and security of garment factories and their surroundings in and around Dhaka, including areas like Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Rampura, Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gazipur, and Konabari, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have deployed platoons.

In response to the escalating labour unrest, an emergency meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm today (2 November at the Sampreeti Conference Room in Srama Bhaban, the capital. 

The meeting, aimed at addressing the ongoing strike by RMG workers and to find a resolution to the pressing issues related to wage hikes and labour conditions, will be presided over by the State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

Economy / Top News

RMG Workers / Bangladesh RMG Sector / RMG / Wage hike / RMG Workers protest / RMG Worker's Wages / Fair wages / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

26m | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

3h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

17h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

টঙ্গি কিয়ানওয়েন ২.০ নিয়ে এলো চীনা প্রযুক্তি জায়ান্ট আলিবাবা

টঙ্গি কিয়ানওয়েন ২.০ নিয়ে এলো চীনা প্রযুক্তি জায়ান্ট আলিবাবা

6m | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

15h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

16h | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

19h | TBS Science