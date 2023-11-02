RMG workers block roads, vandalise shops in Mirpur amidst wage hike movement

Garment workers on Thursday (2 November) blocked the main road at Mirpur-11 in Dhaka for the third consecutive day demanding pay hikes. Photo: TBS/Zia Chowdhury

Tensions escalated this morning in the capital's Mirpur 12 as a group of agitated garment workers blocked roads and vandalised shops in response to rumours of a colleague's death.

Arif Aminul, inspector (Operations) of Pallabi police station, said, "In the Mirpur area, they became agitated after rumours circulated about their fellow colleague's death. Although these rumours were baseless, some workers still believed them."

"On Wednesday morning, they resorted to vandalising facades of markets and shopping malls, and they even prevented journalists from taking photos while labelling themselves as BNP workers."

The unrest among the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) workers of the Mirpur area stemmed from their ongoing protest demanding a wage hike, which commenced on Tuesday (31 October).

Photo: TBS

To ensure the safety and security of garment factories and their surroundings in and around Dhaka, including areas like Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Rampura, Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gazipur, and Konabari, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have deployed platoons.

In response to the escalating labour unrest, an emergency meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm today (2 November at the Sampreeti Conference Room in Srama Bhaban, the capital.

The meeting, aimed at addressing the ongoing strike by RMG workers and to find a resolution to the pressing issues related to wage hikes and labour conditions, will be presided over by the State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.