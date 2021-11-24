RMG workers block road in Mirpur demanding salary hike

Readymade garment workers blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection in the capital today demanding a raise in salaries.

Hundreds of garment workers of Mirpur 10 and 13 took to the streets at around 9am causing huge traffic jams in the area. Police are on the move to restore traffic control in the area.

At the time, local BCL leaders and activists of Mirpir 13 allegedly clashed with the workers.

Shortly after the news of the BCL attack spread, workers came out in groups from garment factories in the area ensuing a chase and counter-chase between the two groups. Later, the BCL retreated.

Reportedly, the workers then carried out vandalism in two temporary offices of Awami League and Chhatra League in the area.

Mirpur Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman told The Business Standard that law enforcers may go into action at any time in order to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed at the Mirpur 10 bus stand area.

Sujan, a protesting worker of Centex garments, said that they have been holding peaceful demonstrations for the last three days demanding a pay raise in the face of skyrocketing price hikes of daily commodities. However yesterday, some miscreants hired by the factory owners attacked them, which killed two and injured at least five people.