RMG workers block road in Mirpur demanding salary hike

RMG

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 01:44 pm

Related News

RMG workers block road in Mirpur demanding salary hike

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 01:44 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Readymade garment workers blocked the Mirpur-10 intersection in the capital today demanding a raise in salaries.

Hundreds of garment workers of Mirpur 10 and 13 took to the streets at around 9am causing huge traffic jams in the area. Police are on the move to restore traffic control in the area.

At the time, local BCL leaders and activists of Mirpir 13 allegedly clashed with the workers.

Shortly after the news of the BCL attack spread, workers came out in groups from garment factories in the area ensuing a chase and counter-chase between the two groups. Later, the BCL   retreated.

Reportedly, the workers then carried out vandalism in two temporary offices of Awami League and Chhatra League in the area.

Mirpur Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman told The Business Standard that law enforcers may go into action at any time in order to bring the situation under control.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, additional police forces have been deployed at the Mirpur 10 bus stand area.

Sujan, a protesting worker of Centex garments, said that they have been holding peaceful demonstrations for the last three days demanding a pay raise in the face of skyrocketing price hikes of daily commodities. However yesterday, some miscreants hired by the factory owners attacked them, which killed two and injured at least five people. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirpur / RMG Workers / RMG / RMG Workers protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’