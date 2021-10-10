RMG workers block Gazipur highway protesting mass layoffs

RMG

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:49 pm

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Several hundred garment workers have blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway protesting sudden mass layoffs in two factories in Gazipur on Sunday morning.

The workers of Interlink Apparels Limited Factory said they found a factory closure notice at the gate. 

Around thousand agitated workers of the factory brought out a protest rally and blocked adjacent highway.

Huge traffic gridlocks were created on both sides of the highway following the road blockade, leading sufferings to commuters on the highway.

The workers said that the factory was scheduled to pay salary today. But the authority declared layoff without any prior notice.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

They demanded reopening the factories and payment of their due salaries.

The factory authorities, in the notice, mentioned that they incurred huge losses due to Covid-19 pandemic and now they cannot afford to run the factories. So they closed the factory as per law.

Meanwhile, workers of another garment factory in Bhogra area have also blocked the highway protesting layoff of their factory, halting all types of vehicular movement with northern region.

Jakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said that they are trying to solve the issue.

However, the authorities of the factories could not be reached for any comment.
 

