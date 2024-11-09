RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur over unpaid wages

RMG

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 01:00 pm

Readymade garment workers block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Saturday, 9 November 2024, over unpaid wages. Photo: TBS
Readymade garment workers block the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur on Saturday, 9 November 2024, over unpaid wages. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment workers of TNZ Apparels Limited have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur, demanding three months of unpaid wages.

The demonstration that started at 8:45am this morning (9 November) caused long traffic congestion on both sides of the highway, reports Prothom Alo. 

Meanwhile, workers of ABM Fashion Limited, another garment factory in Gazipur's Konabari area, have stopped work and are demonstrating over a 17-point charter of demands. 

Gazipur Industrial Police officials told the media that 10 factories in Gazipur are currently shut down due to protests and other reasons.

More to follow...
 

